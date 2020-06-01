Mandatory Staff Picks: TV Shows to Binge in Honor of Pride Month

It’s June, which means Pride Month is underway! While coronavirus has canceled many of the traditional festivities and parades usually scheduled this month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, you can still have your own private soiree from the comfort of your couch with the help of a few streaming services. Never before has there been such a wide and diverse variety of LGBTQ+ characters, stories, and themes on television. We managed to narrow down the options to the 10 best shows to binge in honor of Pride Month.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Film fest: The Best LGBTQ Movies to Watch During Pride Month

1/10 'Will and Grace' While some of the comedy from this late '90s/early aughts sitcom might be deemed out-of-date today, Will and Grace was groundbreaking in its depiction of gay men on TV. Straight-laced and semi-closeted attorney Will (Eric McCormack) contrasted perfectly with the flamboyant, promiscuous actor Jack (Sean Hayes). You can't help but laugh along as these two, along with Will's roommate Grace (Debra Messing) and her friend Karen (Megan Mullally), attempt to navigate life and love in New York City.

2/10 'Sex Education' Though he's relegated to the best friend slot, Ncuti Gatwa steals the screen as Eric Effiong, a hilarious gay teen with wicked fashion sense who comes from a religious family.



3/10 'Transparent' A Los Angeles father named Mort Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) announces to his overinvolved family that he is, in fact, a trans woman named Maura. This hilarious and brutally frank series explores the physical and psychological challenges of Maura's transformation as well as the ripple effects it has on his ex-wife and children.

4/10 'Queer Eye For the Straight Guy' This runaway franchise features "the Fab 5," a group of gay men with experience in fashion, grooming, food and wine, interior design, and culture who transform the lives of hapless straight guys.



5/10 'Atypical' While the star of this Netflix show is Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, his sister Casey's romance with Izzie is what makes viewers rave about the series, which has shed new light on queer teen romance.

6/10 'Feel Good' This refreshing British rom-com series follows lesbian comedian Mae (Mae Martin) as she encounters and embarks on a relationship with up-until-now straight woman George (Charlotte Ritchie), all while trying to maintain her sobriety from drug addiction. The six episodes are honest, intimate, and very bingeable.



7/10 'Orange Is the New Black' This Netflix original prison dramedy was one of the first to unabashedly put authentic depictions of lesbian love on display. It's a sassy, not syrupy story, and a completely satisfying watch.

8/10 'A Very English Scandal' Based on a true story, this intriguing series tells the sordid tale of liberal party leader Jeremy Thorpe's (Hugh Grant) secret affair with a gay man, Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw), and an alleged plot to have Scott murdered after their breakup so as to save face.



9/10 'The Politician' It's rare that an LGBTQ+ character gets to be the antihero, but this Netflix original series puts Ben Platt center stage as the privileged and egomaniac Payton Hobart, a high school student determined to become the president of the United States.

10/10 'We're Here' This new six-part HBO reality series drops drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley in small towns to recruit and train "drag daughters."

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.