Living / Life Hacks
Mother's Day

The Mandatory Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Last-Minute Amazon Shoppers

by Mandatory Editors

Mother’s Day is a mandatory holiday. There’s no getting out of it — not this year, not any year, so long as your dear old mom is alive and kickin’. We won’t enumerate everything the matriarch of the family did for you, but it all started with you destroying the most intimate parts of her body and ended with you wasting all her hard-earned savings on that art history degree in college. Now you’re a full-fledged adult, and it’s payback time.

If you’re one of the many dudes who just realized that Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday (that’d be May 9, 2021, for those who bothered to consult the calendar), the fastest way to get back into Mom’s good graces is to order something from Amazon with two-day Prime shipping. Stop procrastinating and pull out that credit card because it’s time to go online shopping. No expense is too great for the woman who gave you life, but luckily for you, none of the gifts we’ve hand-selected will bankrupt you.

Without further ado, here is the Mandatory Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Last-Minute Amazon Shoppers.

Cover Photo: (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.