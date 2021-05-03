The Mandatory Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Last-Minute Amazon Shoppers

Mother’s Day is a mandatory holiday. There’s no getting out of it — not this year, not any year, so long as your dear old mom is alive and kickin’. We won’t enumerate everything the matriarch of the family did for you, but it all started with you destroying the most intimate parts of her body and ended with you wasting all her hard-earned savings on that art history degree in college. Now you’re a full-fledged adult, and it’s payback time.

If you’re one of the many dudes who just realized that Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday (that’d be May 9, 2021, for those who bothered to consult the calendar), the fastest way to get back into Mom’s good graces is to order something from Amazon with two-day Prime shipping. Stop procrastinating and pull out that credit card because it’s time to go online shopping. No expense is too great for the woman who gave you life, but luckily for you, none of the gifts we’ve hand-selected will bankrupt you.

Without further ado, here is the Mandatory Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Last-Minute Amazon Shoppers.

1/10 Stargazer Barn Confetti Bouquet With Stems of Colorful Tulips You can't go wrong with flowers, and nothing says "Mother's Day" like a big, beautiful bouquet of colorful tulips. Treat mom to 15 farm-fresh blooms in a rustic galvanized vase. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

2/10 Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit For the mother who suspects she has a green thumb but doesn’t want to dig up the backyard just yet, get her started with an herb garden. She can grow basil, cilantro, parsley, and thyme, which are perfect to toss into her favorite recipes. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



3/10 Bellaa 20414 Wind Chimes Relaxing Tone Gifts Two things moms universally and inexplicably adore: wind chimes and seashells. This gift combines both as an eye-catching and soothing sonic adornment for her garden. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

4/10 Bluetime Women's Soft Kimono Robe Mom deserves a day off, and something cozy to spend it in. This lightweight robe has 3/4 sleeves, hits just above the knees, and includes pockets for all her knickknacks. Choose from 13 lovely colors. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



5/10 UGG Women's Coquette Slippers Mom's feet are always cold. Keep her dogs toasty and comfortable with these stylish slippers from UGG. They're 100 percent leather, made with sheep or lamb fur, and come in six hues. Buy them here. Photo: Amazon

6/10 Ceramic Ring Dish Decorative Trinket Plate Moms need a spot to keep their jewelry so it doesn't get lost, and this trinket plate will remind her of you -- and how much you love her -- every time she gets ready to accessorize in the morning. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



7/10 Jonathan Adler Pop Candle, Champagne For the mom who loves her bubbly but can't drink as often as she'd like, there's this Champagne-scented candle that'll have her buzzed in a totally safe and appropriate way for up to 40 hours. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

8/10 Burt's Bees Classic Gift Set Moms love pampering, even if they have to DIY it. Get her started with this Burt's Bees Classic Gift Set. It contains cuticle cream, hand salve, lip balm, Res-Q ointment, hand repair cream and foot cream in a keepsake tin. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



9/10 Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Being a mom is a pain in the neck. Help relieve some of that tension with this compact pillow massager that features four deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

10/10 Echo Show 8 Mom just wants to see your darling face during your weekly phone call. (You do call your mom at least once a week, right?) So get her this Echo Show 8 for video calls. She can also use it as a digital photo frame so she can fawn over your adorable mug whenever she wants. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

