Kiss’s Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal (And Other Strange Celebrity Habits They Thought Might Catch On)

The internet loves a confusing celebrity. That’s why it was no surprise that social media exploded when Kiss bassist (and god of thunder) Gene Simmons revealed that for some strange reason he adds ice cubes to his cereal. On Jan. 2, he tweeted this very odd question: “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” Obviously, a statement this profound required further scrutiny.

The image in the tweet shows “The Demon” enjoying a very un-adult cereal combination of Oreo O’s and Frosted Mini-Wheats. But if you dressed up like an outer space nightmare clown for a living, you might enjoy childish cereals as well. Plus, it’s not the overly sugary cereals we’re concerned about here. It’s the behavior of adding ice cubes to said cereal.

We’ve heard of adding ice cubes to hot coffee or hot chocolate. But what is the purpose of adding them to a bowl of cereal? Make it colder? Cover the ice in a strange, milky film? Water down the thick milk? We honestly have no idea. He’s not the only celebrity known for their strange habits. Check out some other below.

Photo: Rune Hellestad – Corbis (Getty Images)

1/8 Jessica Biel Eats in the Shower The busy mother and actress apparently doesn’t have time to sit down at a table and instead eats many meals in the shower. We’ve heard of shower beer, but this is a whole new level.

2/8 Billy Bob Thornton Is Afraid of Antiques The Oscar winner is widely known as a fairly eccentric person. But, one of his biggest quirks revolves around antiques. He has a phobia about old, aged furniture and really old things in general. He finds them uncomfortable and creepy. (Which is kind of how we feel about him.)

3/8 Mariah Carey Eats Purple Food Even though she doesn’t do it all the time, according to news reports, the famed singer sometimes eats meals exclusively made up of purple food. We honestly can’t say this is remotely surprising.

4/8 Cameron Diaz Opens Doors With Her Elbow The star of There’s Something About Mary doesn’t like to touch door handles (who can blame her) and instead is known to use elbows to open doors. While strange, we can totally agree with her sentiment that that world is pretty much filthy and we’d also rather not touch anything.



5/8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Eats Banana and Mayo Sandwiches Talk about a culinary monstrosity: the NASCAR star eats sandwiches made of bananas and mayonnaise. We honestly can’t understand what could possibly be good about that combo or how he found it in the first place.

6/8 Ke$ha Drinks Her Own Pee Well, we’re assuming she doesn’t make a habit of it. Plus, we’re hoping she doesn’t do it anymore. But, she did do it back in 2013 and it was even filmed for her reality show by MTV.

7/8 Howie Mandel Doesn't Shake Hands Mandel might be known for his sense of humor, but he’s also known for the fact that he doesn’t shake hands due to his OCD and a germ anxiety. Instead, he offers up fist bumps to those he comes in contact with.

8/8 Catherine Zeta Jones Washes Her Hair With Beer The Hollywood actress is known for washing her hair with beer. In fact, she’s been doing it for a long time. Let’s hope she washes it out completely and adds conditioner; otherwise, she’ll smell like a frat house floor.

