The Delicate Art of Becoming a Social Drinker (That People Still Want to Hang Out With)

A peculiar thing happens as you get older: you prioritize your wants and needs. High on the list of things you definitely don’t want or need is a hangover. Of course, once you’re old enough to truly feel the impact of a level-12 hangover, you can waste a whole 24 hours surviving it. In the end, the epic partying becomes more of a barrier than a blast, which really forces you to redefine having fun. However, just because you’re easing into party retirement doesn’t mean you have to lose your edge. Keep reading to find out how to achieve the delicate balance of being a social drinker people still want to hang out with.

Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

1/9 Don't Bring Up That You're Drinking Less It's totally possible to drink less (or not at all) without ever bringing it up. So don't bring it up. If someone asks, you can tell them what's going on, but please, don't give a sobriety sermon at a party.

2/9 Buy the First Round There's nothing worse than the social drinker who buys two light beers and closes his tab. What are you, some sort of cretin? Cutting back on drinking isn't a reason to cheap out on your buds.

3/9 Accept Drinks You Don't Want (You Don't Have to Drink Them) It's easy. Just say thank you.

4/9 Pawn Those Drinks Off on the Less Fortunate One of the easiest ways to win someone over is to hand them a free drink. Any drink you don't want can and should make someone else very happy.



5/9 Don't Worry About Peer Pressure Seriously, no one wants to force drinks down your gullet. If someone is giving you a hard time about drinking less, just know they're the one struggling.

6/9 Come Ready to Party Being the life of the party has very little to do with being wasted. The best party guests are engaging people who know how to have fun.

7/9 Don't Act Like a Narc Stop judging people with your eyes. It's rude.

8/9 Don't Be That Weirdo Reminding People to Hydrate You're not trying to come across as a den mother, but seriously, help a brother out if he's about to be down for the count.



9/9 Practice Your Irish Goodbye Nothing is more lame than forcing the least drunk person to be in charge by default. Now that you're a social drinker, you'll want to avoid the drama that can come with party, so notice when the vibe shifts and quietly slip out into the night.

Cheers to that: 12 Reliable Dating Hacks For the Socially Anxious

Did you hang your party hat up to be a socially responsible drinker? How did your life change and what’s it like at parties? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.