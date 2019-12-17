Living / Food & Drink
NFL Player Fined $14K For Shotgunning Beer With Fans, Worth It? Hell Yeah!

by Christopher Osburn

If you find yourself at an NFL tailgate this year, don’t be surprised to find fans shotgunning beers in the parking lot prior to the game (especially if you’re in Buffalo). It’s a time-honored tradition all over the country. But there is one place it’s apparently not accepted: in the stand at an NFL game. This is especially true if you happen to be an NFL player and you’re shotgunning a beer with fans in the middle of a game.

Apparently, nobody told this to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. That’s because, on Dec. 8, as the Ravens were finishing their close defeat of the Buffalo Bills, Peters knocked down a fourth-down pass attempt from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and promptly leaped into the stands to shotgun a beer with a group of Ravens fans who had traveled to Orchard Park.

He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the celebratory brewski and was issued a fine of over $14K the next day. Sure, for most of us receiving a bill for $14K would really make us think twice about chugging a beer again, but for Peters, that’s just a drop in a bucket (likely filled with Pilsner). On top of that, the folks at Anheuser-Busch were alerted to the lack of humor from the league and offered to donate the same amount to charity. So, everyone wins. Especially the fans. They’ll be talking about the time they chugged beer with an NFL player forever.

Photo: Timothy T Ludwig / Stringer (Getty Images)

This boozy celebration makes us think about some of the best end zone celebrations of all time. Check them all out below.

