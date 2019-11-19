Overcoming the Ball-Buster You’re Dating (And Taking Back Your Manhood)

Say 'no.'

It’s such a small word, so why is it so hard to say? It will get easier with practice, so start today. Make it your new catchphrase. Whenever she demands you do something unreasonable, demeaning, or simply undesirable, say no. Then keep saying it. This will take her aback and piss her off at first, but after enough repetition, she just might come to respect you for it.