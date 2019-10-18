12 Old-Fashioned Dating Rules That Need to Die so Your Love Life Can Thrive

Guys should do the asking.

What is this, the 1950s? Plenty of women are comfortable taking the initiative of asking a guy out. What this really comes down to isn't gender but whether you're an inviter or an invitee. Being an inviter means you'll have more dates; but are they dating you to fill a time slot or because they're actually interested? Being an invitee means you know the other person is interested; the bummer is you have to wait to be asked out.

New Rule: There's no right or wrong way to set up a date. Try both approaches and see what feels most natural to you.