Living / Fun / Life Hacks

The First Timer’s Burning Man Guide To Being A Detestable Human For a Week Straight

by Ken Franklin

The barren white sands of northern Nevada transform every August as thousands of revelers descend on the desert for a week of pure insanity. If you’ve never been to Burning Man, but have always wanted to, make sure you come prepared. Unlike other desert festivals in Indio or Palm Springs, Burning Man sucks you into an alternate universe where life takes on a different proportion altogether. It’s an experience that can leave you feeling razed and reborn. Avoid any semblance of unity and transformation by following this first timer’s guide to being a detestable human being for one week straight.

Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

11 Kinds of People Who Are the Absolute Best to Bring to a Party

10 Classic Movie GIFs Showing You’ve Outgrown Your Best Friend

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.