Patriotic Party Guide: 5 Keys For Throwing a Festive Fourth
There’s no bigger bummer than attending a lame Fourth of July party that’s lacking in pretty much every important category. The only way to prevent it from happening is by throwing your own shindig and making your own fireworks, so to speak. But if you’re planning to host an Independence Day soiree, you better not disappoint. You need the right food, drinks, tunes and games. So break out the brats, Springsteen and illegal fireworks because here’s your patriotic party guide to get you prepared for an epic Fourth.
Festive Finger Foods
When deciding which foods to serve at your party, you need to be aware of the tastes of your guests. If they're not hardcore American loving finger food enthusiasts, they're at the wrong party (feel free to show all vegans the front door). Get a little of everything. Burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers (OK, fine) and a whole cornucopia of vegetables to grill.
Also, you don’t want your guests hungry before the main course. Get them lit on chips and salsa, cheese and crackers, and a hot dips, guacamole and wings. If they go home hungry or drink on an empty stomach, these amateurs only have themselves to blame.
Quality American Drinks
Not everyone at your party is planning to chug pale lagers all day. So kick those people out and get on with it. You'll need two coolers. One with hard seltzer drinks (we don't know why but it's trending). The other can be filled to the brim with quality (AMERICAN) beers. Don’t forget the ice. You’re going to need a lot if you're putting it down your friends pants while they're about to sink the winning beer pong cup. Don't worry about cocktails, this is more of a marathon than a sprint.
Classic Music
Unless you plan on listening to the sounds of angry car horns of all the assholes who started late and can't find a parking spot, you’re going to need some classic American music to tune it out. Hook up the Bluetooth and crank some patriotic bangers, or go full redneck and open the truck doors, put down the tailgate and blast the local radio (Springsteen, for sure).
Yard (Drinking) Games
A proper Fourth of July party requires the proper games (err, drinking ones). Since your party better be outside, this means yard games (lots of messy drinking). From Croquet to lawn darts to Kan Jam, your best bet is having a few different games on hand so your guests can choose. We love a good game of ladder ball paired with a frosty beer. Seriously, you can drink to anything.
Fireworks (Illegal or Otherwise)
We're over these exhausting firework shows, just bring your own, even if you smuggled them in from Mexico. It should be known that sparklers are definitely not enough. Your guests deserve a little more than that, don’t they? Depending on where you live (and your local laws) you can probably get away with a roman candle war or two. Just don't blow anyone's eyes or head off. We don’t want this coming back to us (ahem). What we meant to say was Happy Fourth of July!
