Drink Like a Rock Star With These Musician-Made Whiskeys

Celebrity-driven brands are hot in the spirits world, with the likes of George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, and Conor McGregor all becoming immersed in the booze business in the last few years. But, of all the famous faces behind popular tequila, gin, rum, and whiskey brands, there seems to be one type of celebrity more associated with spirits than others: musicians.

Rock singers, country crooners, and even rappers have all joined the whiskey business in the last few years and it’s obvious why. Music has been connected to partying for as long as microphones and guitars have existed. Also, with the rise of streaming music and the decline of CDs and records, why would a musician want to spend their hard-earned cash on boxes of high-end whiskey when they could just make (and sell) their own?

1/6 Blackened American Whiskey (Metallica) It only makes sense for the rock band Metallica to have a whiskey (they have a beer, too). But, it wouldn’t be a Metallica whiskey if it wasn’t aged using sound waves. The band’s actual music is used to help mature this unique whiskey. Photo: Blackened American Whiskey

2/6 Backstage Southern Whiskey (Darius Rucker) You might remember Darius Rucker as ‘Hootie’ from Hootie and The Blowfish (even though there isn’t actually a Hootie). In recent years, Rucker has forged a career in country music and even launched his own whiskey called Backstage Southern Whiskey. Photo: Backstage Southern Whiskey

3/6 Motorhead Whiskey (Motorhead) Motorhead has gained an extremely loyal following in the decades since their inception. There’s no doubt many hard rock fans enjoy sipping on a good whiskey every now and then. That’s why the band created its own. Photo: Motorhead Whiskey

4/6 Old Whiskey River Bourbon (Willie Nelson) The ‘Red Haired Stranger’ is known as one of the most beloved folk and country singers of all time. He’s also known for enjoying some vices including smoking weed and sipping whiskey. The latter was the reason he launched Old Whiskey River Bourbon. Photo: Old Whiskey River Bourbon



5/6 No. 9 Iowa Whiskey (Slipknot) One of the newest additions to the celebrity whiskey realm, Slipknot’s No. 9 Iowa Whiskey is a collaboration between the popular band and Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery. Photo: Cedar Ridge Distillery

6/6 Virginia Black (Drake) Drake might have been the troll of all trolls during the Raptors NBA Finals run. But, Toronto won it all and there’s no doubt the rapper celebrated by sipping on a glass of his Virginia Black Whiskey. Photo: Virginia Black

