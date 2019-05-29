Party Like Gatsby This Summer With These Extravagant Outdoor Toys

For most people, summer begins when you fire up the grill (and hope none of your friends barf off your deck onto your neighbor’s patio). But for the truly rich, it’s when you bring out your extravagant outdoor toys to play. While you might be used to things like pool floaties, the wealthy need things like gigantic lake floaties and outdoor pizza ovens. So here’s to when we’re all rich next and throw the ultimate summer shindig because hope is what keeps us broke folks going, right?

1/8 Sun Pleasure Party Bird Giant Flamingo Floaty The Sun Pleasure Party Bird Giant Flamingo Floaty is probably too damn big for your standard pool. However, if you're ballin' hard and have a place on a lake, you're going to be the king of summer. It comes with its own pump, carrying bag, and rope, so you can tie it to the dock. It fits up to six of your drunk adult friends so you can all pass out and wake up with gnarly sunburns together. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Holiday Styling Inflatable 19 FT Outdoor Projector Movie Screen Throw a perfectly curated outdoor movie night with this inflatable movie screen. The Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector has a black frame, white viewing screen, pump, ropes, and stakes. You'll need a projector, but if you can afford this, you probably have a variety of projectors at your disposal. Photo: Amazon

3/8 MegaChess Giant Chess Set Rich people oftentimes consider themselves smart people, which is why every baller will need the MegaChess Giant Chess Set. If you're rich it won't just be one more game you leave in the closet, it'll be the game you force people to play to prove you know what you're doing. Check. Mate. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Allwood Solvalla Back Yard Cabin Some people might call this a tiny house, but a rich person wouldn't. The Allwood Solvalla Back Yard Cabin would perhaps be the 172 square-foot gaming room. Maybe it's where they bring the girlfriends when their wife's asleep. How should we know? We're not rich. Either way, rich people need extra ways to show off how rich they are and a tiny pool house in the back yard sounds like the perfect addition for summer if you've got the dough. Photo: Amazon



5/8 ilFornino Platinum Plus Wood Fired Pizza Oven Throw the ultimate pizza party with the ilFornino Platinum Plus Wood Fired Pizza Oven. Say "arrivederci" to boring DiGiorno's because pizza made pizza in this oven tastes professional. Photo: Amazon

6/8 ESIE 16-Inch Cordless LED Cube Chair Light This Cordless LED Cube Chair Light is the ultimate rich dude purchase. A pointless glow-in-the-dark cube will have people gasping when night falls. That's when they'll get a bit dewy and people will slip and slide off them. But still, they glow in the dark, are cool and expensive, making them a must-have for rich people everywhere. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Modway Wicker Outdoor Swing Pod With Mount Rich people know that time spent doing nothing is time well spent. So obviously, the Modway Wicker Outdoor Swing Pod With Mount is the way to go. It's a hanging chair that your drunk douchey friends can fall out of when they come over. Plus, you can also enjoy it when they're not around. It's a perfectly meaningless way to spend $350. Photo: Amazon

8/8 TUNES2GO KoolMAX Cooler Audio System & Power Station The TUNES2GO KoolMAX Cooler Audio System & Power Station is the perfect addition for a radical backyard party. It's portable, so the party always goes with you, but at this price, it should probably also drive you to the next party and back home again. Photo: Amazon

If you had a Scrooge McDuck vault of expendable funds, which of these items would be must-haves? Let us know in the comments!