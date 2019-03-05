Living / Life Hacks
Insomniac

8 Pill-Free Tricks To Turn An Insomniac Into A Sleeping Baby

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Fotosearch (Getty Images)

If you’re desperate to get a good night’s sleep, get in line. No, seriously. A study released in 2018 says one in four Americans develops insomnia each year, so if you’re reading this, that’s probably you. In order to avoid becoming a statistic and an insomniac, you have to change tactics. Instead of pumping your body full of sleeping pills, here are some practical changes you can make so you’ll fall asleep quicker and sleep sounder.

Girlfriend hack: Unlock Her Secrets Based On Her Sleep Style

Codependency 101: Matching PJs For Couples Who Never Leave The House

When you’re desperate for 40 winks, what are your go-to tricks for falling asleep? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.