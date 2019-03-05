8 Pill-Free Tricks To Turn An Insomniac Into A Sleeping Baby
Photo: Fotosearch (Getty Images)
If you’re desperate to get a good night’s sleep, get in line. No, seriously. A study released in 2018 says one in four Americans develops insomnia each year, so if you’re reading this, that’s probably you. In order to avoid becoming a statistic and an insomniac, you have to change tactics. Instead of pumping your body full of sleeping pills, here are some practical changes you can make so you’ll fall asleep quicker and sleep sounder.
Eliminate Electronics in the Bedroom
This isn't a news flash, so it's stunning that we're still telling you this. Electronics keep your brain going, so if you get in bed and play with your phone, your brain doesn't receive the signal that it should shut the hell down. If you're wholly obsessed with your phone, leave it charging in another room and get an adult alarm clock. This way, you can force yourself to wind down just like if you were your own baby.
Photo: AnaBGD (Getty Images)
Stick With a Nighttime Routine
A good nighttime routine begins at the same time each night. This is important because it sends signals to your brain that you're winding down. So if you want to be asleep by 11 p.m., start your routine no later than 10 p.m. We can't tell you exactly what this routine involves, but we hope you're at least washing your face, brushing your teeth, and possibly curling up with a book because you're a man of the world.
Photo: Photodjo (Getty Images)
It's Tea Time
Sure. Coffee is better. No one is going to disagree with you on that, but coffee after 2 p.m. is going to keep you staring at the ceiling long after you want to be asleep. Switch to tea, which sounds less cool, but isn't. In fact, there are lots of teas out there that claim to help with falling asleep. Our favorite is Pukka night time tea. Its flavor is palatable and had us PTFO in less than five minutes.
Photo: Heather Binns (Getty Images)
No More Nightcaps
Sure, a drink here and there can take the edge off so you can fall asleep. However, if you've become dependent on nightcaps to turn off your brain, you're doing yourself a disservice. Consuming booze too close to bedtime might get you to sleep, but its power eventually wears off. Because of this, you'll likely wake up in the middle of the night more awake than when you started.
Photo: Michelle Arnold / EyeEm (Getty Images)
Create a Relaxing Bedroom Environment
If your mattress is on the floor and your walls are painted blood red, you're never going to relax enough to fall asleep. Put in the effort to create an environment that makes you chill out. Stick with neutral colors and use blackout curtains if light keeps you up. Sleep goes hand-in-hand with being comfortable, so put an end to a messy, stressful bedroom.
Photo: Skaman306 (Getty Images)
Nix Midday Naps
So you're dead tired every day around 3 p.m. Don't give in to the Sandman. This midday nap might keep you going in the short term, but in the long run, you're screwing up your sleep schedule. Set a firm bedtime and stick with it. This will eliminate the need for naps and the nightmare that occurs at 10 p.m. when you're lit AF.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)
Exercise Daily
Endless studies have proven that working out is a way to have a healthier life and radical six-pack abs. More importantly, getting daily exercise is a stress release. This way your brain and your body are tired out like a toddler and you fall asleep like one, too.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)
Keep Cool
Sorry Fonzie, we're talking about the other kind of cool. Science says that people sleep better when the temperature is lower. So turn down the heat in winter and rip off the covers in summer. You've got some sleeping to do.
Photo: vesi_127 (Getty Images)
