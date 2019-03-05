8 Pill-Free Tricks To Turn An Insomniac Into A Sleeping Baby

It's Tea Time

Sure. Coffee is better. No one is going to disagree with you on that, but coffee after 2 p.m. is going to keep you staring at the ceiling long after you want to be asleep. Switch to tea, which sounds less cool, but isn't. In fact, there are lots of teas out there that claim to help with falling asleep. Our favorite is Pukka night time tea. Its flavor is palatable and had us PTFO in less than five minutes.