Everything You Need In Your Medicine Cabinet To Convince Snoops You’ve Got It Together

Your medicine cabinet is not where you keep the “medicine.” It’s the first place pill poppers hit when they visit you for the first time. No, the mystery behind your bathroom mirror is easily accessible to anyone you let into your house, so you don’t want to keep anything in there that you don’t want people peeping. There’s nothing you can do about people snooping, but you can have your medicine cabinet game on lock.

Here’s everything you’ll need to seem like you have your life together based on the contents of behind your bathroom mirror.

1/7 Emergency Contacts There are two places you should keep your emergency contact information: on your refrigerator and inside the door of your medicine cabinet. Make sure any pertinent information about your health is explained on this list, including your doctor's information, the number for Poison Control, any medication instructions, and a list of medications you're allergic to. This isn't just a convenient list to let people know you're a grown-ass man; it just might save your life. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

2/7 First-Aid Supplies Adults understand the importance of preparing for an emergency, which is why snoops should definitely find first-aid supplies in your medicine cabinet. At the very least, you should have Band-Aids, hydrogen peroxide, disinfectant wipes, and triple antibiotic ointment. If dealing with this is overwhelming, just purchase a prepackaged first-aid kit, because it will eventually come in handy, but having the basics stashed away is just as good. Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

3/7 Over-The-Counter Pain Meds You obviously have had a headache before because you're such a cool party machine. So you must know how essential OTC pain meds can be. Things like ibuprofen (i.e. Advil and Motrin), acetaminophen (i.e. Tylenol), naproxen (aka Aleve) are fever reducers and pain relievers. When you're dying of a hangover, these over-the-counter supplies can keep you going when death feels imminent. On this same note, it's a good idea to keep Benadryl in your cabinet as well. There's nothing worse than being caught off-guard with an allergic reaction. Even if you have to go to the ER, popping a Benadryl can buy you time and dull symptoms. Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/7 Skincare Supplies By now, you should have a skincare routine that you stick to. If not, let us help you figure that out. That said, when a woman stays over unexpectedly and decides to go through your medicine cabinet to see what supplies you have, there should be face wash, moisturizer, toner, cotton balls, and sunscreen. If you have all these supplies, you're a real grown man who's worthy of having a sleepover with the opposite sex. Photo: Moodboard (Getty Images)



5/7 Antacids and Nausea Medicines Getting sick to your stomach can leave you praying to the porcelain god. Having these meds stocked in your medicine cabinet can save you from the darkest of times. A grown man keeps Emetrol stocked because nothing says "I'm a grownup" like avoiding barfing all over your bathroom. Photo: Science Photo Library (Getty Images)

6/7 Dental Hygiene Supplies Say hi to hygiene, dental hygiene. A simple toothbrush and toothpaste aren't good enough. Your medicine cabinet should be stocked with dental floss, toothpicks, and mouthwash. If you're living without any of these supplies, up your game immediately. Photo: Science Photo Library (Getty Images)

7/7 Thermometer We're sure you're tough and you know when you're running a fever, but having a thermometer means you can check to see if things are getting out of hand. You might not use it every day, but having one is a sign that you take your health seriously. Personally, we recommend a digital thermometer because it makes taking a temperature simple AF. However, if you're a hipster that likes to go old-school with this kind of stuff, by all means load your medicine cabinet with a rectal thermometer. Your body, your choice. Photo: Tom Merton (Getty Images)

