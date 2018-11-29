Cinnabon Now Ships Its Sticky Sweet Cinnamon Rolls Straight To Your Door

Photo: 4kodiak (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like Michael Scott on The Office, you like to be woken up by the unmistakable smell of breakfast in the air. In the manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s case, he enjoyed the smoky, savory scent of frying bacon. In his waking moments, he mistakenly stepped onto the hot griddle and burned his foot. If we learned anything from Mr. Scott’s mishap, it’s that there are much better breakfast choices to wake up to. And, thanks to Cinnabon, now a delicious, gooey, cinnamon bun can be one of them.

Cinnabon, the well-known cinnamon roll chain, recently announced its first online gift eCommerce platform. Now, fans of sweet, cinnamon-based breakfast treats can order them online and even receive them overnight. No longer will we have waste away our Saturday standing in line at a mall food court waiting for our cinnamon and brown sugar-fueled prize.

“The holiday season is our biggest season of the year and there’s nothing quite like the sensation of walking into a Cinnabon bakery during this time,” Kristen Hartman, president of Cinnabon, said in a press release. “Many of our fans want to share that experience with family and friends who may live across the country. We’re so excited to bring our Cinnabon gifting platform to life so our guests can share the Cinnabon bakery experience they love, as well as an irresistible and memorable gift this season.”

Using the new platform, Cinnabon-enthusiasts can gift (or keep for themselves) the Classic Roll (six count), MiniBon (15 count), or BonBites (16 count). You can make your order at shop.cinnabon.com and, if you’re lucky, wake up to the sweet sweet smell of cinnamon rolls without even having to turn in your oven and with no fear of burning any of your appendages.