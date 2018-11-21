Fuel Your Black Friday Shopping With 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup” Slurpee Promotion

Photo: HKPNC (Getty Images)

The holidays are extremely stressful for a variety of reasons. Family drama is at the top of the list. We really don’t look forward to having a political conversation that escalates into a red-faced screaming match with Uncle Ken for the 20th consecutive year. Also, once Thanksgiving is over, the race to the rest of the holidays begins. The first post-Thanksgiving relay in the traumatic month and a half that comprises the holidays is Black Friday. Yes, this dreaded sale-filled, bargain extravaganza has destroyed the spirits of even the cheeriest souls. But, this year there will be one respite from the shopping hurricane. That’s because 7-Eleven is once again bringing back its “Bring Your Own Cup” Slurpee promotion. You read that right: BYOC for Black Friday.

Normally, the classic frozen drink the folks at 7-Eleven dubbed the Slurpee only comes in a few different sizes (each for a different price). Well, on Friday, you can bring your own cup, bucket, or glass boot and fill it with the frosty treat for only $1.49. For those not in the know, that’s the usual price for a medium Slurpee. You should probably grab your cookie jar instead of your empty gasoline canister. It might have worked in Super Bad, but you probably won’t like the results.

“Many Slurpee fans will be out and about on the biggest shopping day of the year,” Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven senior category manager for proprietary beverages said in a press release. “With BYOC, they can fill up with their favorite Slurpee drink to keep them going, whether it’s back out with the crowds or back home to the couch.”

The promotion begins on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Just stop by your neighborhood 7-Eleven and fill up a “cup” with your favorite flavor (or combine them like we do). It can be a thermos, cereal container, or even a punchbowl as long as it’s leak-proof and sanitary. Cups also need to fit upright in the BYOC display cutout you’ll find at the store (it’s about 10 inches in diameter). So, you’ll probably have to leave your garbage can in your bathroom. It’s probably not sanitary anyway.