Mandatory Hacks: The Top TikTok Videos of the Week For Improving Your Mildly Pathetic Life
When it comes to self-improvement, there’s a variety of ways to upgrade your life. Most of them include going to therapy and actively working on achieving your goals. Honestly, who has time for that? Obviously, the easiest way to hack your life is from videos on the app that keeps on giving, TikTok. Thankfully, people just like you, with problems just like yours, have already figured out the easiest way to improve their mildly pathetic life. Then they took that knowledge and made a little TikTok out of it. Fortunately, we’ve compiled some of our favorite hacks from the past week and put them in a comprehensive list for your learning pleasure.
Image: @rasjake (TikTok)
@rasjake#apple #iphone #fy #tech #tips♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot @jobdoctortessaMy Manager Keeps Canceling Our Meetings ##LearnHow ##careeradvice ##fyp ##workproblems♬ original sound – Job Doctor Tessa @hollz_0719Hope this helps my fellow airpod users ! ##airpods ##foryou ##foryoupage ##tutorial♬ original sound – Brandon @joshotusanyaThoughts? ##learnontiktok ##tiktokpartner ##howtosayno ##sayingno ##joshosays♬ original sound – Josh Otusanya @thatcoachmikeFollow for more tips ##fyp ##tiktokgrowthhacks ##tiktoktipsandtricks ##iphonetipsandtricks ##tiktokhack♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose @ingzthinks##travelhack ##airport buzz ##airplanecheck ##travelmore ##tipsytiktoks ##liquor ##fyp ##lifehacks ##iwasthisoldwhenilearned ##didyouknow ##traveltiktok♬ Imma Be – The Black Eyed Peas @tidymooseHow to fold a fitted sheet ##howto ##folding ##fittedsheet ##tidymoose ##learnhow ##tutorial ##fyp ##foryou ##howtofold ##howtoadult♬ Ooh Ahh – johnny boy @xtiktokhacks Here is another iPhone hack! I will be posting more soon!! ##tiktokhacks ##iphonesecrets ##fyppシ♬ original sound – Taylor Polcyn @lucidreturnuseful little gas pump trick. #fyp #mindblown #todayyearsold♬ original sound – Steven