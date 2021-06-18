Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 06-18-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

There aren’t enough big guts in standup comedy. I want to be the change. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) June 16, 2021

Mask mandate is lifted, but I’ve gotten so used to farting in public spaces, there’s no turning back for me. Sorry. — Dave Yates (@YatesComedy) June 16, 2021

Living in Arizona has its minuses. Like it's so damn hot here that when you buy bananas at the grocery store by the time you get them home they all look like Tan Mom. — Raul Julia Stiles (@mabryishouldgo) June 15, 2021

maybe Bruce Wayne's parents took him to Oh! Calcutta! before they were killed — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 15, 2021

I ignored your text if that helps. https://t.co/WSBPgbVCN0 — Funch (@RonFunches) June 17, 2021

Road trips really expose you to the podcasts “men” listen to. — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) June 16, 2021

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton hosting the Dating Game. Finally. What none of us could have even fathomed to ask for — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) June 14, 2021

Spread my ashes at the Guy Fieri kiosk at Burbank airport pic.twitter.com/mNtESDk9Gm — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) June 13, 2021

My favorite porns are the ones where they restate the premise a lot — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 16, 2021

Wearing jeans in LA during a heatwave always feels like I’m at Warped Tour — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) June 16, 2021

Honestly, when you exhausted in a loud place, that noise be kind of soothing. Anybody that's fell asleep in the club next to them big ass speakers know exactly what I'm talking about. pic.twitter.com/yusRqlQhNY — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 17, 2021

90’s commercials said “What could be greater than golf with a gator” and I really couldn’t think of anything — Nikko Benson (@nikkoabenson) June 16, 2021

Petition to change Twitter’s name to Opinion Barn — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 16, 2021

I think it's funny the first time the star of the movie gets revealed and they've got their back to us and when they turn around we're supposed to be like, "Holy shit, it's Nic Cage" as if we didn't start the night by saying, "Hey you wanna see that shiity new Nic Cage movie?" — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 16, 2021