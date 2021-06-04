Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 06-04-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

Fuck I’m not kidding I think this was me pic.twitter.com/BnL2sh3xyH — Shayne Smith (@Shaydozer) June 3, 2021

🎵They tried to make me go to rehab but I said neigh neigh neigh🎵 (this tweet deserves its own Netflix special) https://t.co/E0UkZ6To9P — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 3, 2021

Everyone on the floor of my hotel has seemingly ordered pungent food from different continents and the hallway scent can best be described as “Loud Pork Sauna.” — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 2, 2021

One of funniest things my wife has ever done: We were walking into a department store that had Beatles music playing on the PA. She turned to me and said, loudly for the benefit of everyone to hear, “Hey this is that band I was telling you about!” Reader, I’d marry her again. — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) June 1, 2021

So irony’s big comeback is still strong https://t.co/I6TXB9eCSd — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) June 3, 2021

Me when I’m Ben Affleck in a car, windows down, looking to my right, being photographed. pic.twitter.com/EHyjly6gPj — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) June 3, 2021

damn this church is metal as hell pic.twitter.com/Sja1DcuarO — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 2, 2021

I have watched many thousands of movies in my days on earth, and this might be the most surprising music cue I have ever encountered pic.twitter.com/ukB9sh8vva — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) May 27, 2021

Jesus: hi is there also room for these twelve dipshits who follow me everywhere — cullen "swamp trash" crawford (@HelloCullen) June 2, 2021

My tweets are bad these days. Including this one. I apologize. — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) June 2, 2021

being 28 is fun because I have to start worrying about getting wrinkles and also still acne — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 2, 2021

Good Morning! Harrison Ford’s Halloween Costumes pic.twitter.com/DNPBrggljA — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) June 2, 2021

Just said, "Alexa – I wish for you to be free" and now it doesn't work. So yeah.. don't do that. — Sammy (@thesammyhannah) June 1, 2021