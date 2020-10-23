The Mandatory Funniest 2020 Halloween Tweets So Far

Is Halloween even happening this year? It’s hard to tell. On the one hand, if your definition of Halloween is stuffing yourself with fun-sized candy bars and binge-watching scary movies, it totally is. On the other hand, if you usually celebrate Oct. 31 at a big costume party with lots of booze and buddies, the scariest night of the year (not counting election night) is definitely postponed until 2021.

One way to take the temperature of the masses is by checking out Twitter to see what people are tweeting about when it comes to Halloween. We did just that and found a whole lotta hilarity. Whether it’s jokes about costumes, gawking at garish decorations, or imagining what the holiday will look like this year, Twitter users have at least maintained a sense of humor in the midst of a spooky season like no other.

Tiffany Trump is what happens when Miley Cyrus dresses up as Ivanka for Halloween. https://t.co/i2aFzzwHss — Angelina Burnett (@Beckylooo) October 20, 2020

I will be celebrating Halloween like I always do: buying a horny costume online, taking a million pictures of it in my apartment then ubering to a guys house to have sex in it — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) October 14, 2020

Are u guys dressing up for halloween and then just like vibing in your kitchen as Dracula or what . what’s the situation — Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 16, 2020

“what are you gonna be for Halloween?” Alone bro — JV (@aintshitjunior) October 17, 2020

If you’re planning on dressing up as #TheOffice characters for Halloween, remember… pic.twitter.com/hPHiikgNXT — (@theofficetv) October 15, 2020

This house in my neighborhood every year nails Halloween decorations. pic.twitter.com/eX19mACqUv — Gelly Bean (@funangela) October 18, 2020

A little girl just started crying at my Halloween decorations. I know the emotion I should be feeling isn’t pride but — Kari Byron (@KariByron) October 14, 2020

Dressing up as a covid denier for Halloween is easy. You don’t even need a mask. — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) October 9, 2020

My Halloween costume arrived! pic.twitter.com/psobRQ4eqO — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) October 14, 2020

thinkin about halloween ‘17 when the guy i had been seeing came home with another girl and i was already on his couch smoking weed with his roommates, still fully dressed as guy fieri pic.twitter.com/RqDYFcofh2 — Rachel (@femaleredhead) October 15, 2020

my 4 year old daughter wants to dress as a cat for Halloween and I’m trying to explain to her that Ruth Bader Ginsberg would be better for my Instagram metrics but she’s acting like the spreadsheet doesn’t even matter despite the data being very clear — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) October 15, 2020

Heard a rival dad is planning to hand out king size candy bars for Halloween so now every trick or treater that comes to my house is getting a full rack of ribs. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 11, 2020

the amityville horror house, where 6 people were murdered, feels the need to decorate for halloween pic.twitter.com/ddnTRCh9L3 — pj evans (@pjayevans) October 12, 2020

