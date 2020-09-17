15 GIFs That Accurately Describe Your First Cold Plunge

If the thought of jumping into cold water causes you and your private parts pain, fear not. We’re going to be as straight up with you as a snow wang before the afternoon thaw. Yes, the initial shock of hitting the water is, how shall we say, exhilarating. OK, maybe that’s way underselling it. It’s a total shock to the system but in a good way. The cold might shrivel your family parts faster than your urologist saying catheter. However, the rush gives you more pep than a cup of espresso or an energy drink.

That’s not the only reason yogis, soldiers and pro athletes are taking the plunge. There could be major health benefits as well, especially when combining a cold soak with a hot shower. One study found adding a cold shock to your daily routine can reduce the chances of getting sick by 29 percent. A dip in frosty fluid can also release loads of feel-good endorphins. This pure high is nature’s cleanest and coolest burn. Here are 15 GIFs that will give you an idea of what to expect for your first cold-water plunge.

Cover Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images)

1/15 Into Cold Cold Water The worst part of your first cold water plunge may just be the fear and anticipation. Tell your stupid brain to chill, because pretty much every part of 2020 is way more dangerous than hypothermia.

2/15 Weak Wet Knees Some folks prefer to jump in and get the shock over with, while others like to gradually adjust to the low temps. Whatever your preferences, that cold burn is just as sweet.



3/15 Cold Warriors UFC fighters are tough as nails, but even they get goosebumps like the rest of us.

4/15 Face Splash Sometimes we take accidental cold-water plunges, which can be both shocking and freezing at the same time. Just remember to keep your chill.



5/15 Freezing Out the Afternoon Slump You know that exhaustion you get after lunch on a workday? There’s nothing like an icy backhand to snap you out of that PM low energy blues.

6/15 Cumber-Bucket Challenge While we can’t all reverse time like Dr. Strange, anyone can tap into the magic of a good cold-water shock, that is, if they’re willing to take the plunge. It stings, but afterward you're sharp as Sherlock himself.



7/15 Big Dude, Small Cup Remember that the mind can conquer all things, even cold water and annoying teammates.

8/15 OMG You know that wide-eyed look of pain and surprise when people get in cold-water? Unless you’re part walrus, you’ll probably be making one, because that first second is seriously freezing.



9/15 A Little Too Chilled Out People handle cold different from each other. While some have anti-freeze for blood, others turn to ice cubs faster than you can say, “Here’s Johnny.”

10/15 Birds of a Feather Penguins may look pretty silly on land, but when it comes to cold, these birds are pure beast mode. After your first hyperborean bath, you might feel a new respect for these Antarctic avians.



11/15 A Titty Bit Nippily Unless you’ve lost your nipples in a tragic titty twisting accident, your udders will turn hard as ice cubes once you take the polar plunge.

12/15 Ice Ice Baby It bears repeating that near or below zero dips are intense blasts of iciness. Didn’t you know that was what Vanilla Ice was rapping about?



13/15 Sweet as Ice Cream Yes, the initial shock might make you feel a little frostbitten, but just remember once you stop fighting the cold is when the good part begins. You’ll feel just like one of these ice cones, only not as dirty.

14/15 Breaking the Ice There are people who claim a cold-water submersion is better than an orgasm. We wouldn’t go that far, but it’s pretty cool.



15/15 Icy Rebirth Ultimately, your first ice plunge is likely not your last one. Once you taste the rejuvenating powers of pure coldness, we know you’ll be back for more.

