Kanye West Claims Kobe Bryant ‘Was Basketball Version of Me,’ Twitter Vehemently Disagrees

by Erica Rivera

It was the quote heard ‘round the world. In the May 2020 issue of GQ, cover star Kanye West spoke about “one of my best friends,” the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and claimed, “He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him.” News outlets and social media accounts took the soundbite and ran with it, incurring the wrath of sports fans along the way.

Talking out of turn – and being villainized online for it – is nothing new for West, who seems to live with at least one foot permanently wedged in his mouth. But Twitter was particularly cruel in its criticism of West’s comment, with the majority taking him to task for the unfair comparison to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Bryant may not be here to defend himself, but Twitter is. Here are the fiercest – and funniest – reaction tweets from the Twitterverse.

