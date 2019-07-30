Living / Fun / Gear
Walkman Turns 40 (And Other Vintage Gadgets You’ve Never Heard Of)

by Ken Franklin

Once upon a time, digital downloads only existed in the imaginations of madmen. Long before the internet and the iPod, one gadget ruled the land of portable music players and it was called simply: the Walkman. It was July 1979, and the world had been waiting a long time for something this cutting-edge. Now, 40 years later, the Walkman is nothing more than a ghost from a bygone era.

How quickly today’s technological breakthroughs become tomorrow’s trash heap. So before you get too excited about the latest gadget, gizmo, or must-have app, remember these popular inventions that once dominated the world in the palm of our hands.

