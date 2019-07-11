Nintendo Switch LITE Reveal Trailer Breakdown | GameRevelations

Trailer Breakdown by Mack Ashworth

Article by Robert N. Adams on GameRevolution.com

The new Nintendo Switch Lite release date has finally been revealed by Nintendo. This brand-new version of the Nintendo Switch is a much more portable version of their latest console and it’s geared towards people who are on the go. There’s a lot of information about the new Nintendo console (including the Nintendo Switch Mini release date!), so let’s get right into it!

Let’s start with the one thing that everybody is probably wondering: when is the Nintendo Switch Lite going to launch? Nintendo typically gives us enough time to get ready before making a new purchase and this time around is no different. Thankfully, it won’t be too long of a wait, either. The Nintendo Switch Lite release date is September 20, 2019.

The Nintendo Switch Lite colors will be yellow, gray, and turquoise to start. Bear in mind that the Joy-Cons of this portable version aren’t a thing; the controls are integrated into the system itself. Make sure you pick a color you really like because you’ll be stuck with it no matter how it goes!

If you’re really out for something special, you can also purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition. This special silver edition of the Nintendo Switch Mini features the two Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield on the back.

Bear in mind that the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition will be a Limited Edition Nintendo Switch Lite. It won’t cost any more than the regular version, so you had better act fast if you want to get your hands on one! There are only going to be so many of these units out there in the world and you don’t want to end up paying five times the price on eBay.

Those wanting this limited edition Switch will have to wait a little longer than those buying the normal version. The Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition release date is November 8, 2019.