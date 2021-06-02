Win a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, And Other Gaming Gear For Free

Okay nerds, listen up: while we’re not totally sure playing video games all day is totally beneficial, it’s what we’ve been doing the past 15 months and what we’ve become accustomed to. Another thing we’ve gotten used to as Americans in a pandemic: ruthlessly destroying one another for stuff in competition, especially when it’s worth something (the great toilet paper disaster of 2020, anyone?). This deal brings you the best of both worlds: being able to game until your heart gives out and the sweet smell of being victorious for free. Shoot your shot at cashing in on some sweet games, consoles, and other necessities for the low, low price of free with The Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway Featuring PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and more.

What’s at stake for you and whoever you care to share your game pass with? Winning this deal could score you $5,120 worth of gaming gear, swag, and other merch you need to absolutely annihilate your friends. The spoils to the victor will include…

PlayStation 5 Console (Value: $499)

5 Years of PlayStation Plus (Value: $299.95)

Xbox X Series Console (Value: $499.99)

5 Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Value: $899.40)

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console – Gray Joy-Con (Value: $299)

5 Years of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (Value: $100)

Sony X900H 65” 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Value: $1,897.99)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset (Value: $329.99)

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset – 64GB (Value: $299)

While this is a chance to earn some serious gaming accessories and change your LinkedIn Profile to include “Master Of The Neighborhood” when you hand those losers down the street their own butts on Xbox, it’s also a way to give back and donate to a great cause. Sure, you could enter for free, but you could also throw a few bucks down for charity and score up to 4,500 entries.

Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a higher chance of winning but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom. It also provides jobs for music and arts professionals.

Ready to game? Enter this giveaway for free, or donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, 0r $150 for 4,500 entries. Good luck!

Prices subject to change.