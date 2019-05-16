Pixellated Playoff: ‘Mario’ vs. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Cool Factor

When rating the '90s street cred of this duo, only one could come out on top -- and it ain’t some pudgy plumber.

Mario has practically carried Nintendo’s fortunes because pretty much all of his games have been magical, groundbreaking adventures.

But Sonic was both a game character and a '90s pop culture icon. He was on everything -- TV shows, coffee mugs, and even Formula 1 cars. He was down with the kids and he epitomized the "extreme" attitude that the '90s hinged upon.

There’s no questioning that he takes this round.

Winner: Sonic