Super Mario vs Sonic

Pixellated Playoff: ‘Mario’ vs. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

by Nick Fisher
Photo: Nintendo and Sega

When talking about gaming wars, there’s only one that ever mattered: Sega versus Nintendo. It was a vicious battle that raged for years: we all remember the consoles, and we all remember the commercials. Turned out that Sega was wrong in assuming what their rival Nintendo didn’t — but for ’90s kids, one debate still rages. Who was the cooler company mascot? Sega’s spiky blue speedster Sonic the Hedgehog, or Nintendo’s everyman plumber hero, Mario?

We’re going to decide once and for all in this Pixellated Playoffand we won’t need some daft Olympic cash-in to figure it out either.

