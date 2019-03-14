8 Unnecessary Things In Your Home That Are Scaring Ladies Away

Everyone wants to decorate their home with a personal flourish or unique style. To some, that means buying fancy art prints. To others, just imprinting on their living space as hard as possible does the trick. While it’s great to have a personal touch, it’s important to know how to go about it, especially if you’re bringing women home. Women are constantly scanning their environments and if yours gives her the creeps, you probably won’t see her again.

Here are eight things you might find awesome that those you want to date most likely do not.

1/8 8. Multiple Superhero Movie Posters While being a superhero fan isn't itself a death sentence, when you start wallpapering your home with every new movie release poster, you're gonna have some problems. One Marvel poster is fine, two is trouble. As for DC, the magic number will always be zero.

2/8 7. Scattered Weights Everywhere Working out is healthy. It's admirable. We really wish we could stick to it more. If you're a fan of working out, or you've bought a sick weight set, invest in some storage for those things. Nobody wants to walk into a room that feels like the lamest half-finished gym.

3/8 6. Your Own Dish Mountain Doing the dishes kinda sucks. We understand that. But nobody wants to walk into a home that's stacked with piles of crusty (or worse, soggy) dishes floating in a pool of lukewarm water. Don't let dishes pile up more than a couple days, and for the love of God, wash the dishes before you have anyone over.

4/8 5. Towels Hung On The Bathroom Door Is this towel clean? Is it dirty? Want to take your chances? She sure won't. Use a towel rack like the rest of civilization. Better yet, invest in a set of matching towels so you can have more than one limp dirty towel just chilling on your door.



5/8 4. College Dorm Posters There's a certain motif that goes with a college dorm. Part of that is roughly one of the same five posters must be hung on at least one of your walls. These mass posters will give any lady instant flashbacks to literally any and every dorm room they've ever been in. Not ideal.

6/8 3. Posters Of Hot Babez Lots of guys enjoy good-looking women. This is a simple fact of life. But when you've got buxom ladies on your walls, it sends off an objectification vibe to any potential suitors. It really drives the point home if it's one of those babe-a-month calendars.

7/8 2. Your Beer Bottle Collection Shelf When you display a row of all the beers you've tried this year, month or week (hey, we don't judge), it doesn't signal discerning taste. Instead, it comes off as someone who doesn't value recycling and really likes the taste of beer. Even worse if you forget to wash the bottles before you pop them onto the wall. Photo: Hauke-Christian Dittrich (Getty Images)

8/8 1. That Photo of Your Ex We get it, you two ended on good terms and you really like how you look in the picture. It doesn't matter. Having a picture of your ex in plain sight may send "he's not over her" vibes to anyone first walking into your living space. Play it safe and keep that picture in a drawer like the rest of us.

