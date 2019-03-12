Calmly Pack Your Junk And Go

Don't put this off. Even if you don't live together, it's smarter and easier to grab your things the second you've ended the relationship. Waiting until you're drunk and feeling brave will only lead to drama. Instead of following patterns of past relationship fumbles, collect the things you own or have your ex pack them for you. If you live together, plan on a time for you to come in and remove your belongings when it's convenient for her.

This might seem like a lot of extra work, but it'll really save you in the end. This is because it will prevent her from being able to villainize you. The conscious uncoupling part of breaking up exists thanks to a foundation of mutual respect and love, so if you don't have this for your partner, what were you even doing in the first place?