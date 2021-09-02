Turn Your SUV Into a Tent on Your Next Road Trip

Everyone needs to get away every now and again—especially these days. Hitting the road and heading out into the wild blue yonder seems like a pretty good idea about now, but the idea of camping can put a lot of people off. It’s no surprise when you factor in the whole tent deal; the setup, the exposure to the elements, the lack of comfort, need we say more? Actually, we do because everyday camping has turned into glamping. It’s true. What if we told you that you can turn your car into a living room and a bedroom?

We don’t know about you, but we are pretty excited at the idea of turning an average everyday camping trip into a truly memorable experience. The Igloo Essential SUV Tent uses your SUV, hatchback, station wagon, minivan, truck—whatever you got into a whole living area. And get this, it is a waterproof, windproof, UV-proof, triple-layered cabin designed for any outdoor adventurer.

Say goodby to sleeping on the ground and ducking inside an awkward doorway; this tent is 6.5ft tall and wide giving you all the room you need to move around in comfort. Worried about your tent flying away? No worries here—the proprietary 4-point attachment system is rated to resist movement from wind and rain, so the Igloo Essential SUV tent will stay put. What’s more? No more stuffy hot tent. This tent is made of 210D silver-infused coating to dissipate heat from the sun, and also features extra waterproofing layers on the ceiling, seams, and the floor to keep you safe against the elements. This tent is the perfect road trip companion—so what are you waiting for?

Get the Igloo Essential SUV Tent for $249.99, (reg. $269).

