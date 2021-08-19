TAOTronics’ Sleek AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds Are a Fraction of the Cost of AirPods

Wireless earbuds are the latest trend in audio tech, and for good reason: being able to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks without wired restrictions gives listeners freedom from restricting wires. It makes sense that teenagers, joggers and office workers are all lining up for the latest wireless earbuds, but it doesn’t always make sense to splurge on Apple’s earbud offerings.

For a limited time, you can score the TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds from TAOTronics at the discounted price of $65.99. That’s more than half the price of Apple’s AirPods – meaning you could buy two of TAOTronics’ latest sonic products for yourself and a friend and still save money.

Featuring high-performance aptX audio technology and a QCC3020 chipset, these wireless earbuds deliver crisp, clear sound that allows you to capture all the rich details of your favorite songs and audio tracks. Any wireless earbud worth its salt in today’s market features noise-canceling technology, and the TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds do not disappoint. Conversations are made incredibly clear with the AI noise-canceling microphone that can filter out background noise for pristine call quality, even in loud situations.

Another feature of top-shelf wireless earbuds is intricate control systems, and these voice-activated Bluetooth earbuds exceed expectations. These earbuds can even be controlled with vocal commands, providing hands-free access that makes these earbuds even more convenient than competing brands. Additionally, these high-tech earbuds feature in-ear motion sensors that determine whether your earbuds are in your ears or not, automatically pausing music when sensing the earbuds have been taken out. With all of these features and more, these TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect choice when it comes to high-quality wireless earbuds.

Best of all, you can enjoy up to 4 hours of non-stop listening through these earbuds and a total of 20 hours of power through the charging case – all on a single charge. Enjoy these comfortable, dynamic earbuds while they’re on sale now for the unbelievable price of $65.99.

