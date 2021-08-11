Score Up to $1,000,000 Cash Just By Completing This Puzzle

Running out of fun activities to keep you busy during a time of existential panic? Us too. And, if you’re anything like the rest of the world, you’ve subsidized that boredom with copious amounts of online shopping for crap you really don’t need but have acquired thanks to being a capitalistic slob. Grab a new way to keep yourself occupied while throwing your hat in the ring for a $1,000,000 prize with this One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF, 500 piece Jigsaw Puzzle.

Okay, so we know how boring some puzzles can be, but hear us out, this one can earn you some cold hard cash almost instantly after you finish it. If there was ever a time you needed some extra doll hairs, it’s probably right now, so listen to what you need to do to score up to one million of them. Once this puzzle is completed, it will display, not happy little trees or a mountain scape, but a QR code (for those of you stuck in the 20th century, that’s one of those crazy boxes with all of the little boxes inside you see everywhere but ave no idea what to do with). Once you complete a correct QR code, you give it a good scan with your smartphone, and bam, you’ll instantly find yourself richer with both experience and moolah.

All puzzle piecers are entered to win a bounty between 25 cents and one million dollars. Sounds like an event the whole family could enjoy (and then fight over until Uncle Pete ends up getting too frustrated and starts smashing the whole thing into smithereens, forcing everyone to start over in anguish, real wholesome family fun).

And, for all of you greenies out there, this puzzle is made strictly from recycled cardboard, so waste not, want not, earn enough money to open your own recycling plant. It truly is a win-win for everyone involved (besides Uncle Pete, again, he’s the worst and definitely not green).

Get The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF, 500 piece Jigsaw Puzzle,for $30 (Reg. $64).

prices subject to change.