Crush Your Fortnite Opponents On the Go With This Mobile Gaming Controller

When you’re looking to play games on the go, mobile apps have beaten out handheld devices. Makes sense, apps are quick to download, need no extra hardware, and are cheaper than most handheld device games. The only problem is using the digital screen controls can be a pain, they aren’t easy to use, and can really slow you down in more fast-paced or complex games.

That issue is in the past though, with the Serafim S1: Multiplatform Gaming Controller. This controller is a one-size-fits-all for your mobile gaming needs; it is compatible with 10 different platforms so no matter your favorite it will provide intuitive, easy control over all your games. Right now you can get the Serafim S1 for only $49.99, that’s 28% off the regular price!

This cross-platform device has 12 buttons and 2 joysticks, including A/B/X/Y buttons and triggers, letting you create your own custom controller for whatever game you’re playing. You can even customize your own macros, giving you the best possible options so you can rack up wins for your Twitch stream. And don’t worry about downtime, with a powerful battery the Serafim S1 provides over 20 hours of continuous play; meaning that you’ll never have to stop until you’re ready to be finished, not the battery.

The Serafim S1 will be all you need for mobile gaming, compatible with iOS, Android, Steam, Stadia, Epic Games, and more, it can handle whatever you want to play. All the customization, variety, and ease you can ask for in your mobile gaming platform, for only $49.99.

This controller will vastly improve your gaming experience, it’s why Leonardo gave the Serafim S1 a 5 star review and said:

“My first experience was easy just plug and play on PC, it was like any other Bluetooth controller to config. I used it on Avengers game (steam) – horizon zero dawn (epic store) and it works perfectly without any additional buttons configuration, just like the Xbox controller but it feels in hands more like a Nintendo switch controller… I probed it with Call of Duty Mobile and improves the experience A LOT, NO MORE TOUCH CONTROLLERS.”

Right now the Serafim S1 is available for only $49.99, so get yours today and open up a whole new world of mobile gaming.

Prices Subject to Change