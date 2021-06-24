Get Outdoors and Pack Light While Doing It With This Roll-Up Travel Bag

What’s better than a spontaneous solo trip into the great unknown? Well, for one, a spontaneous trip into the great unknown with friends, you nerd (unless you enjoy that type of thing). But beyond the company, sometimes it’s nice to go somewhere that requires little packing effort so you can spend more time doing the stuff you love outside (hopefully sans an encounter with wildlife who would rather you stay home). We know it’s easy to rely on 7,000 pairs of undies, but you and everyone around you know you’ve only peed your pants as an adult, like, once. Never overpack again when you travel with the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag.

So, what makes Rolo so special? Not just your average, run-of-the-mill compression bag, this baby can also be used as a suitcase, a wardrobe, an organizer, and more. Okay, we should probably elaborate here, what we mean to say is that if you can roll it, it can fit. Made of strong fabric, YKK zippers, military-grade mesh, and ultra-secure buckles, this bag can handle underpants, shirts, even light jackets that can be rolled. Perfect for campers, hikers, or people who just like to be efficient, you can hang the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag from just about anywhere to take a look at your bounty and to keep it from getting scuffed up on the floor. Need to get it back to mini? No sweat, it zippers back up to the size of a tiny, lightweight, waterproof yoga mat for easy carrying wherever you go.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9cMKDvIRIs0

Here’s the big question: how much does the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag hold? Enough to get you where you need to be and to stay there for about four days, which means you can take that long weekend without worrying about packing a whole overnight hardshell suitcase. It’s just you, yourself, your little bag, and the open road (and maybe a friend or two, even though we know you’ve forgotten how to socialize).

Get the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag for $34.99 (Reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.