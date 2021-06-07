These Sweet Golf Gifts Are On Sale For Father’s Day at an Extra 20% Off

Golf used to be a sport only old, grumpy dudes and your dad played. But, as we know, 20/20 is a cruel mistress. That’s because while you sat there from your ivory tower making fun of golf guys, you had no idea that one day you’d become both an old dude and your dad. It’s okay, deep breaths, it’s not a bad thing (well, maybe the bad dad puns are a bad thing, keep those to yourself). This Father’s Day, treat yourself or your special someone to some sweet golf gear to pair with all of that sweet dad bod. Just use code WELOVEDAD on any of these items for a 20% discount. Happy putting!

Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder

These little guys use pin acquisition technology to lock onto any given pin up to 275 yards away, so you’ll always have the straightest shot. Get the Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder for $175.20 (Reg. $219) with code WELOVEDAD.

Callaway Home Range Practice System

Want to get your long game perfected in your backyard without, you know, breaking Mrs. Crowly’s window next door? Try this awesome net. Get the Callaway Home Range Practice System for $127.99 (Reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer And Game Set

For those of us who need less help with longevity and more precision at that last hole, this set should help. Get the Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer And Game Set for $19.19 (Reg. $29) with code WELOVEDAD.

Callaway Executive Putting Mat

Now that everyone’s back in the office, golfing seems like a very socially distant memory. You can still make sure you’ve got the best swing in the office, bar none, with this set. Get the Callaway Executive Putting Mat for $31.99 (Reg. $49) with code WELOVEDAD.

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker

a little case for all your golf essentials, this is the perfect little caddy to keep in the back of the car for the on the spot back nine. Get the Callaway Golf Trunk Locker for $44.79 (Reg. $69) with code WELOVEDAD.

Izzo® Deluxe HD Travel Cover

Nobody likes dented clubs, keep everything neat, tidy, and damage-free when getting to those links in the warmer states. Get the Izzo® Deluxe HD Travel Cover for $140.79 (Reg. $219) with code WELOVEDAD.

Izzo® High Roller Travel Cover

This bad boy not only has rugged 1680D nylon construction, but pockets for things like shoes and balls. You truly don’t need luggage at that point. Get the Izzo® High Roller Travel Cover for $159.99 (Reg. $249) with code WELOVEDAD.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

This smartwatch has a 1.3” full-color TFT-LCD display that shows important course information on over 40,000 golf courses across 170 countries, including distances to the front/center/back green, hazards, pin placement and hole layout. It’s not cheating, it’s just being smarter than the next guy. Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $135.99 (Reg. $209) with code WELOVEDAD.

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game

This tailgating, backyard BBQ game is like beer pong for the sophisticated (It’s called class Kyle, ever heard of it?). Get the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game for $135.99 (Reg. $189) with code WELOVEDAD.

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT

A putter’s dream, this little gadget returns your ball when you’ve made a good put, and sends it far, far away (okay, maybe like, only a few feet) when you’ve made a bad one. It’s only a workout if you stink, really. Get the The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for $199.20 (Reg. $249) with code WELOVEDAD.

SALTED Smart Insoles

By analyzing body balance and foot pressure with patented pressure sensor technology, these work tirelessly to measure your foot pressure, gait pattern, bodyweight imbalance, and muscle movement while you’re perfecting that hole in one. Get the SALTED Smart Insoles for $183.20 (Reg. $229) with code WELOVEDAD.

Golfer Paradise Golf Putting Mat

This handy dandy tool is replicated to mock a medium to fast green and has printed alignment guides, target points, and distance markings every 10″, ensuring you never overshoot again. Get the Golfer Paradise Golf Putting Mat for $61.59 (Reg. $89) with code WELOVEDAD.

PhiGolf: Mobile And Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Set this bad boy up for ultimate simulation from the comfort of your own living room. Get the PhiGolf: Mobile And Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $151.98 (Reg. $249) with code WELOVEDAD.

The ACE Rangefinder by Pinned Golf

This baby has thanks to its +/-1 tour-level accuracy and an 800-yard range, so you’re always right on point. Get the ACE Rangefinder by Pinned Golf for $159.99 (Reg. $299) with code WELOVEDAD.

Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator

Talk about a game-changer! this guy hooks up to your TV and helps you obtain peak open or closed clubface angle, putter’s direction, and putting path in any weather condition. Get the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator for $319.20 (Reg. $399) with code WELOVEDAD.

Prices subject to change.