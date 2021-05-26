Sleep Like a Damn Baby With This GhostBed Luxe 13-Inch Cooling Mattress

The past 15 months have been hella nightmarish, and given that the summer is here and bringing a brood of night terrors along with it (mostly in the form of cicadas for the east coast), chances are the dread you face mixed with the sleep you deprive yourself of are going to send you into a puddle of anxiety. While we can’t help the overwhelming fear of really dumb people making 2021 a hellscape, we can fix the whole heat and lack of sleep thing. Insert this GhostBed Luxe 13 Inch Cooling Mattress and get your sleep on cooler and faster.

If your sleep is less than successful, the GhostBed Luxe 13 inch Cooling Mattress could be your saving grace. With two-stage core and surface cooling technology, you’ll always be as cool as the other side of the pillow on this queen bed (you know the side, we go into deep existential pleasure just thinking about it). And, with an instant cool feel, you’ll wonder why you ever spent all of those sleepless nights on a regular mattress sweating away all of those precious slumber hours. Worried about back pain? Worry no more, this bad boy fits on most box springs, slatted frames, or adjustable frames, so you’re bound to get the best sleep possible no matter how you get your REM on.

So, let’s get down to the actual seven layers. First and foremost, the ghost ice fabric layer, which is the layer that brings you the cool and soothing feel you look for in a mattress. This is followed by the one inch of immediate cool burst airflow technology on the cooling fiber layer, a gel memory foam layer (always a crowd favorite), a thermo-sensitive ghost ice layer, another memory foam layer (for good measure), ghost bounce layer for that special floating feeling, and a 7.5-inch high-density support layer, so that both you and your mattress stay limber and ready for anything for a very long time. Share this mattress with a special someone or sleep solo, either way, it’s 1000000% a better option than the relic you’ve been using since college (we know your secret, and it’s time to let that thing go).