Get Your Chow on the Inexpensive Way With This $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card For $18

Look, we get it, you’ve been cooking every day since March of 2020 and it’s starting to get stale. Either by force or sheer will, your kitchen has seen some stuff in the last 14 months, and it’s time to put down the spatula and enjoy a meal out with the fam jam, friends, or just a solo date while still safely social distancing in a restaurant or right in your home cafe. Let someone else wine and dine you for one night with this $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for only $18.

Alright diners (but definitely not dashers of any sort), here’s what you get with this deal: you trade a small fee of $18 for a $100 gift card to Restaurant.com for use both whenever it is your state lifts dining restrictions and for takeout/delivery orders at thousands of different restaurants. The over 500,000 deals on Restaurant.com never expire, and are there to save you loads of cash on dinner dates, working lunches, and morning-after breakfasts *wink wink*. Restaurants are handpicked and based on their verified dining and reviews system, so you’ll never have to worry about some bot rating your new favorite burger place poorly when you’re just trying to get your grub on for a discounted price.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Getting in on this deal is super easy: just purchase the gift card, search the over 62,000 restaurants on Restaurant.com, and, bam, you’re on your way to great deals all over the country. Yep, in all 50 states you can have a caviar fest on a sardine budget at places like IHOP, House of Blues, Subway, Lobster Gram, and so many more. That quarantine 15 has nothing on your post-pandemic 30 after you grab this deal, though highly suggested you pace yourself (unless you’re lucky enough to have the metabolism of an influencer looking to score some likes).

Get this $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $18.

Prices subject to change.