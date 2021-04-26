This Headlamp Shines Way Brighter Than That Crappy Flashlight You Keep Saving “Just In Case”

OK, now that the weather is getting much warmer and people are starting to learn how to behave (although, full disclosure, the foolishness isn’t quite over, so keep wearing your masks.), you’re going to have a lot more outdoor projects in your future. Whether you’re an outdoorsy type, a new homeowner, or just someone who needs a bright idea, having two hands is always the ideal scenario when you’ve got a lot going on, and one of those hands is just not meant to hold a flashlight. Insert this DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp to make all of your DIYs headache-free.

Not just hands-free and ready for whatever the world throws at you, this headlamp is made from the most reliable materials and also features three large and bright bulbs that shine at about 1080 lumens (In simpler terms, that’s pretty damn bright). The adjustable strap fits any head big or small, and the lights change into four different modes including high intensity, medium intensity, low intensity, and strobe to get you the perfect shine no matter what the project. The 90° range of motion allows you to move seamlessly while still getting all the brightness you need to finish off a hard day’s work. Whether the project is near, far, left, or right, you’ll have all the light you need for up to 800 yards.

The best part? This bad boy has a 10 hour battery charge, so whether you’re night fishing, early morning hunting, or working on that lemon of a car you bought all day, you’ve got line to shine on.

See what The Casual Outdoorsman, World Brand Design Society, and The Gear Hunt are raving about. Get the DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp, which includes two rechargeable batteries, carry case, carabiner, USB cable, and user manual, for $41.99 (Reg. $45).

