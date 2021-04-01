Save 20% Off These CBD Solutions to Help Deal With The Chaos That Is 2021

CBD is all the calming, therapeutic, helpful parts of the marijuana experience without any of the dry-eyed, confused, wanting-to-watch-cartoons-at-two-in-the-morning parts. But how do you pick the best CBD? How do you decide which dose, or which brand, will properly speak to you?

Obviously you can’t, which is why we’ve assembled a collection of the best that are currently on sale.

BALANCE 900mg CBD Capsules

Dedicated to providing convenience, BALANCE capsules offer premium full-spectrum hemp from Colorado to give you that fix you need to unwind, relax, and finally just chill. Each capsule is about 30 mg of CBD, with 900 mg for the entire bag.

Grab it now for $51.99 (20% off the $65 price).

FOCUS 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture + Peppermint

FOCUS is designed to make you … distracted? That can’t be right. Wait, sorry, we misread that: it helps you focus! That makes more sense, given the name. Formulated with organic peppermint extract, it’ll also give you that extra boost of clarity that, to be honest, we all could use.

Grab it now for $71.99 (20% off the $90 price).

FREEZE 350mg CBD Topical Oil

Sick of putting stuff in your mouth? Who isn’t! That’s why FREEZE is a topical formula that utilizes menthol-rich plant extracts (think peppermint and camphor, because it’s literally that) to cool and relax your muscles after a hard day of building houses with your bare hands or playing video games on your obsolete cell phone. Whatever, everyone deserves a relaxing CBD spray.

Grab it now for $31.99 (20% off the $40 price).

RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Designed for concentrated pain relief, this is another topical balm. Apparently it was originally designed as a post workout recovery formula, but then they realized that everybody likes to feel nice things and decided to make it available to weak people as well. This is GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan, and has a total potency of 600 mg of CBD.

Grab it now for $47.99 (20% off the $60 price).

REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

“Sleep – those little slices of death, how I loathe them.” That quote is often attributed to Edgar Allen Poe, but he never said it, because sleep is awesome and Poe is enough of a genius to know that. Show all those trendy sleep-skeptics out there who’s boss by enjoying the REST formula, enhanced with terpenes and offering 1500 mg of CBD.

Grab it now for $111.99 (20% off the $140 price).

WAKE 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Remember all that rest stuff from the last entry? Imagine that stuff again, but this time for being awake. Replace the Edgar Allen Poe quote with something that maybe The Rock said, or possible Nikola Tesla – he seems like the kind of guy who worked a lot. This subtle, elegant and powerful dose of organic hemp will help you focus while detracting virtually nothing.

Grab it now for $95.99 (20% off the normal $120 price).

Prices subject to change.