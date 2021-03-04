Need a New Hobby? One of These Drones Should Do the Trick

Warm weather months are upon us, and while we thought things were gonna be different this time around, people truly have shown that they have no idea how to behave in order to save humanity. So we’re stuck at home again… sigh. You can either wallow in self-pity or pick up one of these sweet drones and get outside to enjoy all nature has to offer. Happy flying!

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

With a sick HD camera, enhanced auto take-off and landing, the ability to hold altitude, and IRIS VR goggles capabilities, this drone is less like a toy and more like a super-agent’s spy tool. Plus, in case you weren’t already enamored, it does complete 360º flips thanks to its 6-axis gyro sensitivity. How cool is that?

Get the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone for $59.99 (Reg. $149).

Force1 U49WF Wi-Fi FPV Drone with HD Video Camera

This bad boy is compatible with most VR headsets and records real-time HD footage. That’s perfect if you want to try your hand at directing a full feature documentary about the neighborhood cats.

Get the Force1 U49WF Wi-Fi FPV Drone with HD Video Camera for $89.99 (Reg. $149).

Micro Drone 3.0 – Combo Pack

This little number has 720p HD instant video onboard and a self-stabilizing computer that can be controlled with your smart phone — that’s some fancy schmancy stuff. Speaking of fancy, it can also do flips and inverted, upside down flying, for all the most exclusive shots from a sweet aerial view.

Get the Micro Drone 3.0 – Combo Pack for $129.97 (Reg. $145).

Micro Drone 2.0+ with HD-Camera

This drone can fly upside down. Freak out all the neighborhood birds while you navigate this HD camera drone up to 400 feet up in the air, a height that puts even the oldest of oak trees to shame.

Get the Micro Drone 2.0+ with HD-Camera for $74.99 (Reg. $175).

DIY Drone Builder Kit

Got tinker fever? In just three easy steps, you can draw, circuit, snap, and fly your way into hours of drone fun for you and the whole family. Once built, you can control your new creation with the integrated CS Pilot App, available both on iOS and Android.

Get the DIY Drone Builder Kit for $29.98 (Reg. $99).

Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone

Not only does this drone fold for optimal portability, but is also boasts Wi-Fi functionality, so it can take killer pictures, video, and streams and send them straight to your phone. It can also perform 360° 3D flips continuously. We suggest you don’t do them at the same time though, unless you want your footage to make people dizzy.

Get the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone for $39.95 (Reg. $149).

SHIFT RED: HI-LITE Package

This drone needs absolutely no introduction (but we’ll give it one anyway). It offers eight different auto-pilot modes, lens distortion correction, and sensor fusion technology. TL;DR: this drone is a serious cut above the rest.

Get the SHIFT RED: HI-LITE Package or $184.95 (Reg. $199.95) with coupon code SHIFTRED15.

E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone

Hold on to your hats, because this drone is powerful! The E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone has a 4K wide camera, 2.4GHz technology, and a six-axis gyroscope. The best part? It’s completely lightweight and foldable, so you can easily carry it with you anywhere you go.

Get the E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone for $59.95 (Reg. $75).

DIY Building Block STEM Drone (Grey)

Want to give your kids a more engaging hobby? This drone will do the trick. It’s great for kids between ages 6 and 10, features UAV technology, and does 360° stunt flips to keep the little ones intrigued. You and the kids will have a blast building this drone together.

Get the DIY Building Block STEM Drone (Grey) for $49.99 (Reg. $129).

M9 Mini Foldable Drone

This tiny drone packs a serious punch. With a 1080P Full HD camera, the small but mighty quadcopter can fly for up to 10 minutes at a time on waypoint flight mode. Like any great drone, it’s on a six-axis gyro and exhibits bright LED lights for night time flying.

Get the M9 Mini Foldable Drone for $74.95 (Reg. $182).

