These $15 Masks Are the Safest Way to Creep Out Your Friends This Halloween

Spooky season is in full swing, but don’t let that distract you from the fact that we’re still experiencing a worldwide pandemic. We urge you to use your best judgment and follow CDC guidelines while enjoying Halloween, and no matter what you’re going to be needing a face mask.

As luck would have it, you can look pretty damn creepy and still keep yourself and others safe by wearing one of these Halloween Reusable Cloth Face Masks. These seasonally appropriate non-medical face coverings come in a variety of frightful designs that are sure to spice up your outdoor adventures this Halloween: Rainbow Clown, Scary Clown, Magnificent Joker, The Mask, and Monster.

These cloth masks are made from a blend of cotton and polyester, have adjustable ear loops, and they’re effective at blocking out viruses, dust, smoke, allergens, and other harmful air pollutants. They’re reusable, machine washable, and they’re a seriously easy way to avoid having to do a whole costume if you really don’t feel like it.

While these masks are pretty scary, nothing’s scarier than getting sick these days. With a Halloween-themed protective mask, spreading fear has never been safer! Grab a mask just in time for Halloween for $14.99, a savings of 40%.

