Mask Up and Keep Your Glasses Fog-Free With This $13 Spray

TL; DR: Enjoy clearer vision with your glasses when you have a mask on, with this anti-fog spray for $12.99

If you wear glasses, one problem you’ve probably had to deal with during the pandemic is your lenses getting fogged up every time you wear a face mask. No doubt you’re sick of playing this game every damn day. It’s annoying, sure, but also pretty gross, because who wants to keep taking off their glasses to wipe them, while touching their face with unwashed hands?

No one does.

Well, strike this off the list of things you have to deal with, thanks to the FogBlock Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses. This anti-fog spray keeps your glasses clear all day with every application. It leaves no streak marks and doesn’t affect the quality of your lens in any way, so you can breathe freely in your mask without worrying about messing up your vision.

Using FogBlock is ridiculously easy, too. All you need to do is spray a little on your lenses and let it dry for five minutes. That’s it! Snap on your glasses and your mask, and get set to take on the world outside with the vision you deserve.

This isn’t just for glasses-wearers though; FogBlock works great on sunglasses and protective goggles for essential workers. You’ll find a use for this small wonder of a spray long after constant mask-wearing is in our collective rearview mirror.

Normally $14, you can scoop up a travel-size bottle of FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks & Glasses for just $12.99.

Prices subject to change.