Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! The Best Actors to Play Santa Claus on Film

by Nick Perkins

You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we’re telling you why. Santa Claus is coming…to a theater near you!

For almost as long as movies have existed, Saint Nick has had a presence on the big screen. From A Miracle on 34th Street, to The Santa Clause, and everything in between – Father Christmas has been demonstrating his acting chops for as long as we can remember. Even if it wasn’t the real Santa Claus, those who have thrown on the red jacket, grown their beard out, and put on a few extra pounds have embodied the spirit of The Big Guy to varying degrees of success. There’s been good (Tim Allen in The Santa Clause), bad (Tim Allen in The Santa Clause 2), and ugly (Tim Allen in The Santa Clause 3), but even if the performances weren’t great, the spirit of Christmas was alive and well.

There has been a multitude of Saints Nicholas interpretations on film, but we’ve narrowed the list down to eight. Keep in mind, these actors have portrayed the real Santa Claus, not knockoff versions. With apologies to Billy Bob Thornton, we don’t want bad Santas – only the good ones. No department store ripoffs who smell like beef and cheese here. These are the best actors to play Santa Claus on film.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Self lo-oa-thing: The 8 Days of Quarantine Christmas (A Parody For Solo Celebrators)

Silent Knight: ‘Batman Returns’ Is Still the Ultimate Christmas Movie 30 Years Later (And Here’s Why)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.