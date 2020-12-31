Ranked! Mandatory Top 10 of 2020: Songs of the Year

What makes a memorable song? Is it a bass-boosting beat? Clever lyrics? An unprecedented collaboration between two artists? We’re unsure — but we know a great tune when we hear it. Despite everything 2020 threw at us, it couldn’t make us tune out our favorite songs. In fact, much of what we listened to this year was a welcome escape from the horrific reality we all found ourselves in.

Choosing only 10 earworms to represent the year was tough, but we not only managed to do it, we ranked them, too. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, some of these will be all-too-familiar. Others might be a hidden gem you missed in all your Spotify streaming. Either way, we know you’ll enjoy this Mandatory Top 10 of 2020: Songs of the Year.

1/10 10. 'Safaera' Bad Bunny (feat. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow) If this song doesn’t make you want to dance even if you embarrass yourself, you’re doing something wrong.

2/10 9. 'Pisces, Queen of Hearts' Dave Simonett Grab a six-pack of beer and your favorite failed relationship memories. This could take all night.



3/10 8. 'Savage Remix' Megan Thee Stallion (feat. Beyoncé) How to improve on a Megan Thee Stallion bop? Add Beyoncé. Boom.

4/10 7. 'Hit Different' SZA (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) This slow jam from rapper SZA just hits different, exactly as advertised.



5/10 6. 'Dragonball Durag' Thundercat “I feel kinda fly, standing next to you,” sings funk master Thundercat. The feeling is mutual, man.

6/10 5. 'No Time to Die' Billie Eilish The bad news is we have to wait until 2021 to actually feast our eyes on the next chapter of the Bond saga. The good news is we have this sultry theme song from Billie Eilish to tide us over.



7/10 4. 'Waving Smiling' Angel Olsen This dreamy tune is the kind of sexy-sad song Angel Olsen has become known for. Try to not to cry. We dare you.

8/10 3. 'Exile' Taylor Swift (feat. Bon Iver) Sure, it was the kind of emotional duet that launches 1,000 memes, but Taylor Swift and Bon Iver (in baritone, no less) knocked this melancholy breakup ballad out of the park.



9/10 2. 'Kyoto' Phoebe Bridgers Like a unexpected postcard from an ex from long ago and far away, this song can’t help but worm its way into your heart and head.

10/10 1. 'WAP' Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Who knew a tune about moist female anatomy would become the most talked-about song of 2020? (We knew. We definitely knew.)

