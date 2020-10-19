Cheers to It: Our 15 Favorite Twitter Burns For Kirstie Alley’s Trump-Supporting Tweet

Today on Celebrities Who Shouldn’t Be on Twitter, we welcome Kirstie Alley!

“Who?” you ask. It’s OK. She was before your time. The actress starred on one memorable series (Cheers) and in one good movie (Look Who’s Talking). Beyond that, she’s a has-been, a B-list celeb (and that’s being generous).

But yesterday, Alley was trending as if she were actually relevant. For someone who peaked decades before social media was a thing, this was rather impressive. Unfortunately, her name was on everyone’s fingertips for all the wrong reasons. Namely: she came out as a Trump supporter.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Twitter came after the actress with pitchforks raised and gave her a crash course in online hatred, something she’s never experienced before because why would anyone give AF what she tweets? The e-vitriol hasn’t slowed her down, though; in fact, the backlash only urged her on, and she’s continued tweeting about her political love for Trump – and her new podcast, Kirstie Alley: On the Verge. We’ve saved you scrolling through the mud-slinging by rounding up the 15 best Twitter burns.

Cover Photo: CBS

#kirstiealley was just promoting her latest film, “Look Who’s Talking Too… Much”. — Shep “Boo-urns” Michæls, Antifa Provost Marshal (@ShepMichaels) October 19, 2020

If I’m pitching a movie about Kirstie Alley giving birth to a Satanic demon voiced by Donald Trump should it be called “Look Hooves Talking” or “Rosemary’s Man-Baby”? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 18, 2020

I wonder if Kirstie Alley would still vote for Donald Trump if she heard Donald Trump privately describe Kirstie Alley. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 18, 2020

I see I missed the premiere of Kirstie Alley starring in “Look Who’s Washed Up Too” along with Jon Voight and James Woods. — Portia McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) October 18, 2020

Canceling Kirstie Alley is like canceling my Blockbuster membership. pic.twitter.com/nq7t5axzSQ — John King (@johnkingaustin) October 18, 2020

Is anyone really surprised by this @kirstiealley thing…

Really…

Clearly they have the same hairdresser, pic.twitter.com/nihIVa9Tkz — DE3 (@DebEm03) October 19, 2020

Is it fair to say that #kirstiealley is a cult unto herself? — EarthSpeak: I hoped things would be different (@danceslight) October 18, 2020

#KirstieAlley I am not surprised she endorsed Trump for not being a politician. She is not an actress either. — cate mccool #BidenHarris #BLM (@MccoolCate) October 18, 2020

Actually, he’s running for RE election

He’s a politician

Also, strange argument

Like “i want someone who’s NOT a pilot to land the plane” — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 18, 2020

Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 18, 2020

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

Breaking: Shelley Long quitting is no longer dumbest decision made by a “Cheers” actor. https://t.co/T5cZL5BJFh — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 18, 2020

I would call for all us to cancel Kirstie Alley but that would require us all going to thrift stores to find VHS copies of “Look Who’s Talking” and then burning them. https://t.co/pQNUUZR9sw — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) October 18, 2020

Donald Trump replacing Barack Obama is like Kirstie Alley replacing Shelley Long. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 18, 2020

