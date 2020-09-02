Honoring a King: 25 Celebrity Tribute Tweets to Chadwick Boseman

“In my culture, death isn’t the end. It’s…more of a stepping off point.”

– Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa

On Aug. 28, 2020, the world stood in collective shock as it was announced by his representatives that Chadwick Boseman, the powerful actor behind Marvel’s Black Panther, as well as Jackie Robinson and James Brown, had passed away. His death came after a four-year battle with colon cancer. If this news shocks you, you’re not alone. Though he had been battling cancer since 2016, he chose to keep that aspect of his life private. It was only after his death that his millions of fans found out he had even been diagnosed with the terminal disease.

But instead of focusing on his death, we would like to focus on his life and the number of lives he has impacted in his short time in this world. Though Chadwick Boseman gained name recognition based on his performance as Black Panther, it was the man himself who was the true hero. Everybody that had the honor of knowing Boseman had nothing but good things to say about him, from his co-stars to the Make-A-Wish children he visited, even when battling his own life-threatening disease. No amount of words or pictures will ever be able to truly honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, but we have collected the most powerful tribute tweets from those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in Power, King. Wakanda will still be forever.

You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/7bb3ST1rl5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 31, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

When Denzel Washington heard that nine students accepted into the British American Drama Academy’s Midsummer program couldn’t afford to attend, Washington offered to help pay. One of those students was Chadwick Boseman. https://t.co/pHY2qYLfh4 — CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2020

“You paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose and create legacy. Whether you’ve known it or not, I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” says Michael B. Jordan about Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/VpH9OxwiDr — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/8XRpRejnf7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Chadwick is an inspiration, a warrior with a big kind heart that I’ll never forget. I’m so deeply heartbroken by his passing. Sending love to the Boseman family … R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/WxA7xOCQps — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick pic.twitter.com/wIUaooHLqq — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 29, 2020

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

this hurts. really hurts — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020

I’ve had a hard time wrapping my head around this since last night. Not only that Chadwick died from colon cancer, but that he had it the entire time I knew him, & did the amazing work & lived the life he did during that time. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman was so convincing as Jackie Robinson that when Rachel Robinson, his widow, saw Boseman on set, she started acting as though it was him. “Her takeaway was that she got to see her husband one more time,” said director Brian Helgeland.https://t.co/Zjun72sGzA — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

