Chadwick Boseman Tweet Breaks Twitter Record As Most-Liked Post of All Time

Chadwick Boseman will be remembered for many things: his award-winning role in Black Panther, his prolific career on the big and small screens, and his bravery in fighting colon cancer, just to name a few. Now the late actor has a new accolade to his name: the most-liked tweet of all time.

The last tweet to go out on his account at 10:11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 has amassed a record-breaking 7.5 million likes at the time of this writing.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the tweet read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Accompanying those words was a black-and-white portrait of Boseman by Sam Jones.

The tweet went viral and Twitter confirmed on Aug. 29 that it was the most-liked tweet ever. “A tribute fit for a King,” the social media platform said. It also reinstated the Black Panther hashtag emoji.

“Fans are also working to organize ‘Black Panther’ Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together,” Twitter said in a statement.

It’s just one more accomplishment on Boseman’s already packed resume. It’s a shame he isn’t here to see it — not that he’d brag about it (not his style). But he definitely deserved to know just how adored he was.

Cover Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Staff (Getty Images)

