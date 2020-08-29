Wakanda Forever: 29 GIFs That Capture the Power of Chadwick Boseman’s Short Yet Legendary Life and Career
Chadwick Boseman, the actor who became a household name following his role as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Boseman’s family confirmed the news on social media Friday while disclosing the superstar’s four-year battle with colon cancer:
View this post on Instagram
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
Grief and shock have quaked the internet; soaking everyone reading or being told the news in disbelief. Many of Boseman’s cast-mates and friends have taken to social expressing what he meant to them. In a statement to THR, Denzel Washington, who once paid for Boseman (and a handful of other Harvard students) to attend a prestigious theater program, called the actor “a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career.”
Iconic performances indeed. From his breakout moment playing Jackie Robinson in 42 to his transformative performance as “Godfather of Soul” James Brown in Get on Up, Boseman’s raw talent, confidence, and ability to embody larger-than-life figures with ease rivaled Washington’s. It’s harrowing but not hard to imagine Boseman’s career would’ve gone on to acquire and surpass all of the accolades he set his eyes on. Audiences left the movie theater in 2018 with fists across their chest, chanting “Wakanda Forever.” That sentiment will echo forever. Today we remember the cultural icon with 29 GIFS that commemorate the swagger and beauty of his career. Rest in power, King.
Cover Photo: VALERIE MACON (Getty Images)
Let the record show: Why Black Panther Is the Most Important Superhero Movie To Hit So Far
1/29 2/29
-
3/29 4/29
-
5/29 6/29
-
7/29 8/29
-
9/29 10/29
-
11/29 12/29
-
13/29 14/29
-
15/29 16/29
-
17/29 18/29
-
19/29 20/29
-
21/29 22/29
-
23/29 24/29
-
25/29 26/29
-
27/29 28/29
-
29/29
In other news: Kanye West Claims Kobe Bryant Was Basketball Version of Me, Twitter Vehemently Disagrees
How will you pay tribute to the iconic actor? Let us know your plans for remembering Chadwick Boseman in the comments.
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.