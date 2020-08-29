Wakanda Forever: 29 GIFs That Capture the Power of Chadwick Boseman’s Short Yet Legendary Life and Career

Chadwick Boseman, the actor who became a household name following his role as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Boseman’s family confirmed the news on social media Friday while disclosing the superstar’s four-year battle with colon cancer:

Grief and shock have quaked the internet; soaking everyone reading or being told the news in disbelief. Many of Boseman’s cast-mates and friends have taken to social expressing what he meant to them. In a statement to THR, Denzel Washington, who once paid for Boseman (and a handful of other Harvard students) to attend a prestigious theater program, called the actor “a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career.”

Iconic performances indeed. From his breakout moment playing Jackie Robinson in 42 to his transformative performance as “Godfather of Soul” James Brown in Get on Up, Boseman’s raw talent, confidence, and ability to embody larger-than-life figures with ease rivaled Washington’s. It’s harrowing but not hard to imagine Boseman’s career would’ve gone on to acquire and surpass all of the accolades he set his eyes on. Audiences left the movie theater in 2018 with fists across their chest, chanting “Wakanda Forever.” That sentiment will echo forever. Today we remember the cultural icon with 29 GIFS that commemorate the swagger and beauty of his career. Rest in power, King.

