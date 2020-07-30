Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl Willa, Jonas Brothers Female Reboot Already in the Works

The Jonas family has welcomed another little girl into the fold, making us wonder if there’s a Jonas Brothers female reboot in the works. Her name is Willa and she’s the firstborn of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

No photos have been released yet, but we’re sure Willa’s a cutie.

Joe’s older brother Kevin and his wife Danielle have two daughters: 3-and-half-year-old Valentina Angelina and 6-year-old Alena Rose. Joe’s younger brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still childless but have hinted they don’t plan to stay that way forever.

Celebrity parents and attractive genes sound like the perfect pop-star-making recipe. Now all they need is a band name; the Jonas Cousins simply doesn’t cut it.

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

