This Week in Trailers: The ‘Candyman’ Can

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Candyman. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

Candyman

MGM & Universal Pictures have released the first Candyman trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 classic horror film. The film will open theatrically in the U.S. on June 12.

The High Note

Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming musical comedy The High Note, formerly titled Covers, featuring an ensemble cast led by Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The film is set to hit theaters on May 8!

Rumble

Paramount Pictures has released the official Rumble trailer and poster for the upcoming animated feature where monsters are global wrestling superstars and one unlikely champion is stepping into the ring. The film is set to slam into theaters on Jan. 29, 2021.

Bad Education

HBO has released the first teaser for director Cory Finley’s upcoming comedy-drama film Bad Education, starring Golden Globe winner Hugh Jackman and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. The film is set to premiere on April 25 on HBO.

Endings, Beginnings

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official trailer for director Drake Doremus’ upcoming romantic drama film titled Endings, Beginnings, featuring Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley. Her character, Daphne, gets involved in a messy love triangle between two friends Frank and Jack, portrayed by MCU star Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on digital on May 1.

