13 Celebrity Sound Bites That Perfectly Sum Up the 2020 Golden Globes

There’s an excitement in the air before an awards show that slowly tapers over the course of three and a half hours like a good buzz before Christmas church service. So we don’t blame you if you didn’t make it through the entirety of Sunday night’s Golden Globes. We also don’t blame you if you skipped the festivities altogether and went straight to the after-party. After all, it may have been the last night you had to get buck wild before the start of the first work week of 2020. For those who missed the glitz and glamour, fear not. We’ve summed up the entire night’s entertainment for you in one neat little package, with these 13 celebrity sound bites.

1/13 Roman Griffin Davis “I think it should be a tradition on your birthday where you get to kick Hitler in the balls...out of the window.” Roman Griffin Davis makes his wishes known during his red carpet interview to kick off the evening.

2/13 Ramy Youssef “Look, I know you guys haven’t seen my show.” Ramy Youssef tells the crowd after riffing off Gervais' opening monologue with an, "Allahu akbar!" as he accepts his award for Male Actor - Comedy Series.

3/13 Brad Pitt “When I asked Quentin how he wanted us to play two aging movie guys who were on their way out, he said, 'Just be yourselves.'” Brad Pitt introducing Once Upon A Time …In Hollywood.

4/13 Bong Joon-Ho "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” Bong Joon-Ho speaks through his interpreter during his acceptance speech for Best Foreign Film.



5/13 Olivia Coleman "Um, I don’t know what to say because I’m genuinely…I’d already got a little boozy because I thought this wasn’t going to happen.” Olivia Coleman during her acceptance speech for Best Actress - TV Drama.

6/13 Kate McKinnon “In 1997, when Ellen’s sitcom was at the height of its popularity, I was in my mother’s basement lifting weights in front of the mirror and thinking "Am I gay?" And I was. And I still am.” Presenting the Carol Burnett Award to Ellen Degeneres.

7/13 Quentin Tarantino “I kind of don’t have anybody to thank. I did it.” Quentin Tarantino on winning Best Screenplay.

8/13 Michelle Williams "Women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years.” Michelle Williams during her acceptance speech for Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie



9/13 Cate Blanchett “When one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster.” Cate Blanchett speaking to the bush fires in Australia.

10/13 Jared Harris “Question: what is the cost of lies? And that question becomes more relevant with each passing day’s news cycle.” Jared Harris accepting the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

11/13 Ricky Gervais “It’s the last time, who cares?” Ricky Gervais shrugs off his joke about why Judi Dench loved starring in Cats.

12/13 Tom Hanks "I have checked the gate. The gate is good.” An emotional Tom Hanks closes out his heartfelt speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.



13/13 Joaquin Phoenix "We all know there’s no f-cking best actor,” Joaquin begins a parade of f-bombs during his speech for the Best Actor - Drama award. “It’s like this thing that’s created to sell advertisements for the TV show.” And as the music begins to play him offstage, Phoenix mutters “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs...” Like his movie Joker, Joaquin’s speech is rated-R and we're loving every second of it.