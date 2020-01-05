Culture / Entertainment

11 Likely Candidates to Get Rocked by Ricky Gervais Tonight at the Golden Globes

by Ken Franklin

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are happening right now and everyone on the planet is waiting for the big moment when Ricky Gervais humorously slanders every single person in the room. But with so many excellent targets to aim Gervais’ cheeky barbs, who will he rock the hardest tonight? Always the consummate professional, Gervais revealed nothing on the red carpet, shielding his eyes from the penetrating gaze of Ryan Seacrest with a pair of sunglasses. We know he has a few tricks up his sleeve and can’t wait for his trump card. Here are our top picks for the 10 most likely candidates to come into the comedy crosshairs of the wicked Ricky Gervais.

Cover Photo: NBC

Chin up: The Short Guy’s Guide to Dating Tall Women

Get your first look here: Christopher Nolan Blows Our Minds in First ‘Tenet’ Trailer (and 10 Other Movies That Explore the Afterlife)