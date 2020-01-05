11 Likely Candidates to Get Rocked by Ricky Gervais Tonight at the Golden Globes

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are happening right now and everyone on the planet is waiting for the big moment when Ricky Gervais humorously slanders every single person in the room. But with so many excellent targets to aim Gervais’ cheeky barbs, who will he rock the hardest tonight? Always the consummate professional, Gervais revealed nothing on the red carpet, shielding his eyes from the penetrating gaze of Ryan Seacrest with a pair of sunglasses. We know he has a few tricks up his sleeve and can’t wait for his trump card. Here are our top picks for the 10 most likely candidates to come into the comedy crosshairs of the wicked Ricky Gervais.

1/11 Brad Pitt Because the man is unflappable, Ricky Gervais won't be able to stop himself from trying to bust his chops.

2/11 Elton John Elton revealed in a recent interview that he wore diapers during his last tour to protect his britches during the more, ehem, explosive moments of his performance. If Gervais caught wind of this, there'll be a dirty joke waiting in his back pocket.

3/11 Will Ferrell Because Will Ferrell is the lovable punching bag of prime time comedians. And a worth sparring partner who can dish it out as well as he can take it.

4/11 Gwenyth Paltrow If anyone brings up anything about an L.A. diet, be sure to hear Gervais wax poetic about his snack consumption guru, Gwen Paltrow.



5/11 Jaoquin Phoenix Gervais makes his living as a professional clown. And with Phoenix a frontrunner in the best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category, we're expecting a courteous zinger or two.

6/11 Roman Griffin Davis This funny, sweet-natured fellow Brit is a big fan of Ricky's. And what bigger welcome to the biz is there than a globally televised roast?

7/11 The Kardashians Gervais may feign confusion as to why any of the Kardashians are in attendance, considering they've never done anything remotely awards-worthy.

8/11 Wesley Snipes Wesley's back on the red carpet after a long and tax-evasive hiatus. If it comes up, Gervais won't be able to help himself.



9/11 Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio is a notorious womanizer. The comparisons with Gervais are undeniable. Can he hold his tongue?

10/11 Phoebe Waller-Bridge Ricky Gervais just might feel a special affinity for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Like two peas in a pod, keep an eye out for a friendly barb in the form of a lager-flavored, foamy-lipped toast.

11/11 Donald Trump Because how could he not? He's a bad actor with terrible hair and make-up who consistently flubs his lines. Not to mention, anytime Gervais visits the colonies, he enjoys remarking on the local color.